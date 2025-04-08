By Sola Ojo, Abuja

A key witness in the trial of former Power Minister Saleh Mamman told a Federal High Court in Abuja that Mamman’s confessional statements to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were voluntary.

The court, led by Justice James Omotosho, heard this during a trial-within-a-trial.

Mamman faces a 12-count charge linked to the Mambilla Power Project, involving conspiracy to launder N33.8 billion. Abubakar Kwaido, an EFCC investigator and the first prosecution witness (PW1), testified under counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN. He rejected claims that Mamman’s statements were forced. “The process was audio-visually recorded,” Kwaido said. “The office where the statement was taken is a general office where different parties come in and go out.”

Kwaido explained Mamman’s condition. “Mamman said he wanted to dictate while his lawyer wrote because he was not feeling well,” he said. An authorisation form, signed by Mamman, read: “I, Saleh Mamman, have authorised my lawyer Mohammed Ahmed of Pineal Solicitors to write on my behalf due to ill health and other health challenges; in support of this, I have submitted a medical report to that effect.”

He detailed Mamman’s absence. “The defendant was supposed to report back to our office two weeks after the initial interrogation, but he absconded for about six months,” Kwaido said.

“We were calling and sending him messages. He wrote through his lawyers for a reprieve, suggesting 14 and 20 February 2024. He came on the 20th, and we interviewed him. His lawyer was smiling all through; nobody threatened him.” Kwaido was shocked by the threat claims. Mamman mentioned business partners and was asked to bring documents, but he didn’t return after two weeks.

The court viewed the audio-visual recording of the statements. The case adjourned to 10 April 2025 for the trial-within-a-trial to continue.

At the last hearing, defence counsel Femi Atteh had accused the prosecution of not providing the recording.