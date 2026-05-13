Wike to critics on his visit to APC national chair: I don’t play politics of enmity

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has dismissed speculation over his recent visit to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, insisting he does not engage in “politics of enmity.”

Speaking to journalists Wednesday during an inspection of ongoing road projects in Karu, Apo-Karshi, and Kubwa, Wike described the encounter as a personal and professional courtesy, not a political rendezvous. He stressed there was no need for a formal briefing on what he called a private matter.

Addressing questions about the visit, Wike argued that people should associate freely regardless of party lines. “We’re all colleagues before he left for the chairmanship of APC. So what I should do anytime I see him is to hide? Anytime he sees me, he should run away so people will not say something?” he said.

The minister explained the meeting was reciprocal, after Yilwatda’s repeated but unsuccessful attempts to see him at the office. As a busy official swamped with visitors, Wike chose to visit the APC chairman at home instead. “He rejected the idea that members of different political parties, such as the APC and PDP, should avoid each other,” he added, questioning why a personal act needed public announcement to the “whole world.”

Wike emphasised that his focus remains on his duty and pleasing his “appointor,” brushing off public opinions. “What’s important to me is what I’m doing for my people,” he concluded, prioritising project delivery over political gossip.