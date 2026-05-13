Wike to critics on his visit to APC national chair: I don’t play politics of enmity

13 May 2026 5:21 pm WAT

danivert By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
WhatsApp Image 2026-05-13 at 4.21.03 PM
Enugu State

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has dismissed speculation over his recent visit to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, insisting he does not engage in “politics of enmity.”

Speaking to journalists Wednesday during an inspection of ongoing road projects in Karu, Apo-Karshi, and Kubwa, Wike described the encounter as a personal and professional courtesy, not a political rendezvous. He stressed there was no need for a formal briefing on what he called a private matter.

Other News

Addressing questions about the visit, Wike argued that people should associate freely regardless of party lines. “We’re all colleagues before he left for the chairmanship of APC. So what I should do anytime I see him is to hide? Anytime he sees me, he should run away so people will not say something?” he said.

The minister explained the meeting was reciprocal, after Yilwatda’s repeated but unsuccessful attempts to see him at the office. As a busy official swamped with visitors, Wike chose to visit the APC chairman at home instead. “He rejected the idea that members of different political parties, such as the APC and PDP, should avoid each other,” he added, questioning why a personal act needed public announcement to the “whole world.”

Wike emphasised that his focus remains on his duty and pleasing his “appointor,” brushing off public opinions. “What’s important to me is what I’m doing for my people,” he concluded, prioritising project delivery over political gossip.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News