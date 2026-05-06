Wike rejects Pastor Sarah’s emotional plea over Jabi Lake, targets ‘shanties’ in redevelopment push

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has dismissed an emotional appeal from Pastor Sarah Omakwu of Family Worship Center, who knelt in a viral video urging him to preserve the Jabi Lake Recreation Area for public use rather than hand it over for private development.

In the Instagram video which has now gone viral, the cleric passionately described Jabi Lake as a vital social and economic hub where residents exercise, trade, socialize, celebrate milestones, and watch games. “I cannot fight the minister of the FCT, but I go on my knees as a mother in this land that Jabi Lake Recreation Centre should not be given to anybody,” Omakwu pleaded, warning that privatization would deny access to families, youth, and traders.

She however praised Wike’s infrastructure projects like new highways but begged him to “let it go” for this public space, citing past restrictions around areas like Aso Rock as a cautionary tale.

Her plea follows the FCTA’s February partnership with Suburban Broadband Limited and Akida Hills Limited to redevelop Jabi Lake into a major tourism and entertainment destination. Wike had previously defended the deal as a way to boost Abuja’s leisure, hospitality, and investment profile.

Responding during a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike ordered a crackdown on “shanties” and abandoned developments around the lake, calling them an eyesore unfit for Nigeria’s capital. He rejected emotional appeals, insisting his actions follow the Abuja Master Plan and legal guidelines.

“They told us they would build something like what you see in Dubai—a city walk, a proper entertainment centre. But what do you find there today? Shanties. Who will come and stay in such a place?” Wike queried, noting that prime plots allocated for high-end projects 15 years ago remain undeveloped or overtaken by makeshift structures.

The minister revealed the FCTA had revoked some plots from non-compliant investors. “For 15 years, nothing happened. We cannot continue like that. If you are not ready to develop, we will take back the land and give it to those who are serious,” he declared. “You must sign to develop within a given period. If you fail, the land returns to government. It is as simple as that.”

Wike clarified the moves reclaim land from failed developers and unauthorised uses—not from the public. He cited an example of a recreational site turned into a place of worship without approval. “We are not taking anything from the public. We are reclaiming land from those who failed to do what they were supposed to do… You cannot take land meant for recreation and turn it into something else. That is not how a modern city operates.”

He emphasised the goal: elevate Jabi Lake to global standards while preserving its public value. “We will enforce compliance,” Wike warned, signaling ongoing efforts to restore order amid public concerns.