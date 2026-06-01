Wike mocks opposition, says primaries chaos expose fake ‘messiah’ claims

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday, mocked opposition parties, saying the turmoil arising from their recent primaries had exposed claims that they were the “new face” of Nigerian politics and the supposed messiahs of reform.

Speaking at his monthly media briefing in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory said controversies that trailed congresses and primary elections in some opposition parties revealed a sharp contrast between their public rhetoric and internal practices.

“They told Nigerians they were the new face of democracy and the alternative platform for change. But what we have seen is that even within their own structures, there are allegations of irregularities and protests over congresses and primaries,” Wike said, pointing to complaints and protests — including objections from presidential aspirants — that followed party exercises.

The former Rivers State governor argued that the disputes should prompt voters to judge political actors by how they conduct themselves, rather than by what they promise on the campaign trail.

“My assessment is that the parties that have been tested over time understand the complexities of Nigeria’s political culture and democratic process,” he added, contrasting older parties’ experience in managing internal disagreements with what he described as the inexperience of newer formations.

Wike dismissed suggestions that the main long-established parties had become irrelevant, saying political relevance is “ultimately determined by performance, internal cohesion and public support.”