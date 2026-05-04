Why we pressurised Nasarawa Gov into joining senatorial race — Stakeholders

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Stakeholders and loyalists have stated that they pressurised the incumbent governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, to join the race to contest Nasarawa North senatorial zone in next year’s general elections for continuity.

Former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Timothy Anjide, made the disclosure when he stormed Abuja Continental Hotels, venue for the sale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms alongside members of the State Executive Council, current SSG, Director-General of the campaign organisation, and well-wishers.

Anjide told newsmen that Governor Sule will emerge a consensus candidate as stakeholders have unanimously urged him to contest for the position even against his personal wish and desire.

The zone comprises Akwanga, Nasarawa-Eggon, and Wamba Local Government Areas, with about 53 or 54 wards.

The stakeholders that expressed confidence said that they are looking forward to having a “golden fish” in the Senate.

“Normally, he would have been here personally to submit his completed nomination form, but we insisted that, as a show of goodwill and to demonstrate that it is our collective request, we should present it on his behalf.

“Out of respect for the party, he would have preferred to come in person, but we are here to do so on his behalf. We have just submitted the form to the very welcoming registration officers and officials of our great party, the APC.

“We are also happy to meet members of the press here. We believe you will disseminate what transpired here and what His Excellency stands for, particularly to let the world know that the entire people of Nasarawa State, especially the Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone, are with him.

“He has succumbed to great pressure from our demand that he should contest, and we are happy he has done that. I would rather put it in terms of continuity. “He has a clear framework for human and capital development in Nasarawa State, which he has faithfully pursued. He has a clear vision for a Nasarawa State that will continue to grow in greatness, with strong emphasis on human dignity, solidarity, unity, and cohesion of Nasarawa state which is beyond infrastructural development. He has been able to combine both.

“If he goes to the Senate, he is not going there to start afresh, but to apply the wealth of experience he has gathered in public affairs and the goodwill he has gathered over time to continue attracting development not only to his senatorial district, but to Nasarawa State as a whole.

“That is why we believe he will be an asset in the National Assembly not only to Nasarawa State, but to Nigeria at large. You are all aware of his tremendous contributions to Nigeria and even beyond its borders. So, we are going to have a “golden fish” in the Senate,” the stakeholders noted.