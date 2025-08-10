By Seyi Babalola

Sunday Oliseh, a FIFA Technical Committee member and Nigerian football legend, has revealed why numerous major European teams looked reluctant to pursue Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen, noting the huge cash package necessary to win his services.

The former Nigeria captain estimated the exact cost of obtaining Osimhen at about €187 million over four years.

In a social media video, Oliseh presented a comprehensive analysis of the convoluted transfer drama that resulted in Osimhen joining Turkish champions Galatasaray for a record amount.

“Let’s get one thing very clear, for the fans, football is passion, love, but for all the actors involved in football, it is business,” Oliseh said, emphasising the commercial realities of modern football transfers.

The former Ajax midfielder explained that whilst many focused on Napoli’s reported €75 million asking price, the actual cost to acquire and maintain Osimhen was considerably higher due to additional financial commitments.

Oliseh broke down the total package as follows: the €75 million transfer fee, a contractual clause granting Napoli 10% of any future resale, and Osimhen’s substantial salary demands of €15 million net per year.

“The real price for acquiring and maintaining Osimhen is actually €187m,” Oliseh stated, highlighting how the striker’s wages alone would cost approximately €112 million over a four-year contract period.

“The second part – the wages of Osimhen. It’s at €15m net, that’s €28m a year. If you multiply it by four, you are coming to €112million. This has been the major problem for clubs trying to acquire Osimhen,” he added.

The analysis helps explain why Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, despite reported interest, ultimately failed to meet Napoli’s overall valuation for the 26-year-old striker.

Osimhen’s protracted transfer saga dominated much of the summer window, with the Nigerian international’s relationship with Napoli becoming increasingly strained as negotiations dragged on.

The striker was notably absent from Galatasaray’s opening Turkish Super Lig fixture against Gaziantep, which the Istanbul giants won 3-0 without their marquee signing.

Despite missing the match, Osimhen showed his commitment to his new club by posting a video of himself watching the game on television, captioning it “Big mood, we keep going!” as teammate Eren Elmali celebrated the second goal.

The Super Eagles star had not participated in pre-season training due to the uncertainty surrounding his future, but is expected to be available for Galatasaray’s next fixture against Fatih Karagumruk at Rams Park.

Galatasaray’s acquisition of Osimhen represents the most expensive signing in Turkish football history, with the club reportedly paying the full €75 million transfer fee upfront alongside his annual €15m net salary.