Why the 2026 World Cup could break internet records

By Lawrence Agbo

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be more than just the biggest sporting event ever. It is expected to break records for global internet traffic, as we have never witnessed before.

Experts in media and technology are forecasting an unprecedented level of public engagement.

They anticipate that more than 6 billion people—about 75% of the entire global population—will be watching the tournament. This will be through various channels: streaming services, social media, and digital broadcasts.

It is a staggering figure that highlights the massive reach of the event.

This summer, a few huge factors are colliding. Together, they are setting the stage for an unprecedented internet stress test.

One major reason for this data spike is the sheer size of the event. The World Cup is growing—48 teams will compete instead of the usual 32. This expansion significantly broadens the tournament’s competitive landscape.

This time around, fans can look forward to a whopping 104 matches instead of the usual 64. It is a packed schedule that spans almost six weeks, filled with football action.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino even compared the scale of this event to hosting “104 Super Bowls in one month.”

With all these extra matches come longer streaming sessions, a flood of viral moments on social media, and a constant stream of global data consumption. It is going to be a whirlwind of excitement.

Since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there’s been a notable shift. People are moving away from traditional satellite and cable TV.

Instead, they are flocking to OTT (over-the-top) internet streaming services. This change has picked up speed. More viewers are opting for streaming, marking a significant trend.

A significant number of those 6 billion expected viewers will tune in through high-definition, low-latency 4K internet streams instead of conventional TV.

Tech infrastructure companies predict that the tournament in 2026 will use around 2 exabytes of data. To put that into perspective, it is like watching 45,000 years of nonstop 4K video. That figure is mind-blowing—it’s 45 times the data generated during the entire 2022 tournament held in Qatar.

Since the tournament involves the United States, Canada, and Mexico as co-hosts, matches will be broadcast in four different time zones across North America. This means fans from coast to coast will tune in at various times.

It can be a bit confusing, but that’s how it goes. Each match will find its own audience, regardless of the clock.

This places intense games right in the afternoon and evening primetime slots, making them accessible for the vast interconnected audiences in North Central and South America.

When hundreds of millions tune in to stream games all at once during peak internet hours, local bandwidths will be under immense pressure. It’s a recipe for potential congestion, with viewers eager to catch every moment of the action.

The expansion to 48 teams has opened the door for highly populated, tech-savvy countries to join the competition.

Some nations are making their first-ever appearances in the World Cup, while others, significant global markets, are back after a hiatus.

This influx of new fanbases brings a surge of tens of millions of users into the digital landscape. The impact will be felt far and wide, generating huge, localised spikes in internet activity.

Think about all the search queries. The demand for digital streaming will surge, too. None of this was happening just four years ago. It marks a whole new landscape now.

Infrastructure analysts estimate that the World Cup Final, set for July 19, might generate as much as 7% of the entire global internet traffic just during the match.

Telecom giants and content delivery networks (CDNs) will have to roll out advanced AI traffic routing. They also need to boost their data centre buffers significantly. The goal? Keep everyone connected without overwhelming the system.

The 2026 World Cup isn’t just a sports event blown up for bigger crowds. It is a worldwide digital spectacle, relying on systems that were never built to handle this kind of synchronised demand.

If the forecasts are accurate, we might witness the first sporting event that regularly pushes the internet to its limits worldwide.

This could change the way we think about “live viewership” in the age of streaming.