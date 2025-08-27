From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Emergency Specialist, Olayinka Afolabi has disclosed why Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun risk the cholera outbreaks among other southwest states.

According to Afolabi, an overview of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) risk analysis indicated that poor sanitation in the identified states has been responsible for the occasional outbreaks of the cholera epidemic.

He stated this in his presentation in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, at the commencement of a 3-day multi-sectoral emergency preparedness workshop organized for stakeholders in the southwest states and Edo to address flooding and other emergencies confronting the states.

The workshop titled ‘Multi-Sectoral Emergency Preparedness Workshop for States Under Lagos Field Office; Strengthening Readiness for Flooding and Cholera Response’, was organised by the Oyo State Government in collaboration with UNICEF.

Citing NEMA’s countrywide risk analysis, as of July (week 30), Afolabi said 64 suspected cases were reported, with no fatalities, resulting in a 0.0 per cent case fatality rate.

He noted that figure represented a 74 per cent decrease in cases compared to week 29.

“Cumulatively from week one to 30, 113 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 2.4 percent from 4,708 suspected cases.

“In total for 2025, 35 states have recorded at least one suspected case across 199 local government areas,” he said.

Afolabi however, identified four planning processes for emergency preparedness including; risk analysis, scenarios, anticipated response, and preparedness.

He observed that emergencies were part of human existence but lack of preparedness and response continued to exacerbate the impact on communities and hinder recovery efforts.

He added that focus must be on reducing disaster risk and improving preparedness.

The UNICEF emergency specialist urged governments at all levels to equip agencies that manage disasters and support emergency preparedness.

“There’s a saying that if you spend two dollars for emergency preparedness, you would save between six dollars and eight dollars that you would have spent if the emergency really happened,” Afolabi submitted.

While outlining the objectives of the workshop, Oluwasola Olanipekun, the Planning, Monitoring and Reporting (PMR) UNICEF stressed the need to activate plans with effective response.

He explained that the workshop aimed to provide ways for effective and efficient coordination of emergencies in the southwest states.

He added that participants would look for ways to prioritise children and women as they remain the most vulnerable during emergencies.

“Once an emergency happens, we need to activate our plans for an effective response,” he said.

He tasked each state to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for coordinating response to emergencies.

In his welcome address, Rotimi Babalola, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation, said the workshop was to strengthen the collective readiness of key stakeholders in response to emergencies.

He added that emergencies require timely, coordinated and multi-sectoral action, hence the need for preparedness.

He, however, urged participants to actively engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and translate the outcomes of the workshop into actionable measures in their respective states.

“Emergencies as we all know, do not give prior notice. They demand timely, coordinated and multi-sectoral action.

“This workshop, therefore, provides us with a unique platform to share knowledge, review strategies, and build stronger collaboration across sectors and States.

“It is our belief that the skills, partnerships, and action plans developed here will go a long way in saving lives, reducing risks, and safeguarding our communities,”Babalola stated.