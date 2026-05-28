Why I’ve lost interest in marriage – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stated that she is no longer interested in getting married following her traumatic divorce from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The mother of two, however, declared that she must have a daughter and stated that she is still very interested in having more children.

During a recent livestream with TikToker Jarvis, Daniels expressed her desire to have a daughter since she feels females care more for their parents in their old age.

“I want to have six children and I have two already, two boys. It so crazy but for some reason I have checked my mind out from getting married. But I am going to have a girl and I must have a girl.

“Men will grow, get married and focus more on building family. But for women she will always remember home,” she added.

Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, got married in 2019, sparking public outrage due to the 40-year age gap between the actress, who was only 19 then, and the billionaire politician.

They share two children, all boys.

In late 2025, their marriage hit a highly publicised crisis following allegations by Nwoko that the actress was struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and required rehabilitation.

Regina Daniels swiftly debunked the allegations and accused Nwoko of manipulation, psychological control, and abuse.

Shortly after, she walked away from the marriage and moved into her own house.

Ever since, she has maintained that she is now single.