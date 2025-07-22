By Seyi Babalola

Samuel Ortom, the immediate past governor of Benue State, has stated that he has no regrets about working against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor made this known on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I did not hide it. I have no regret,” he said.

Ortom was one of five former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, known as the G5, who publicly rejected Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate and endorsed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom rebuffed accusations that his actions constituted betrayal of the party.

“Which betrayal? Pursuing my interest and the interest of my people? The interest of my people is that you provide what they want.

“If you ask me, I would describe politics as a game of doing what your people want, not what I want.

“Politics is a game of interest, and if I have somebody working against my interest and the interest of my people, I have to fight back,” he added.

He further argued that it was inconceivable for another northerner, Atiku, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who had served eight years in office.

On the recent coalition formed by opposition elements, Ortom stated that he has no intention of leaving PDP.

He said he was unsurprised by Atiku’s recent withdrawal from the PDP, and criticised the opposition coalition launched under the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, which was unveiled by prominent Benue politicians, including David Mark and Gabriel Suswam, describing it as unsustainable.

“People are free to join any coalition that they so wish, but for me, and the people that I lead, we remain in PDP. I’m the leader of PDP in Benue State and a member of the BoT,” Ortom stated.