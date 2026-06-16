Shettima flags off NADF’s 515,720 bags of fertiliser intervention for 128,930 farmers

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off the nationwide distribution of 515,720 bags of urea and NPK fertilisers to 128,930 smallholder farmers across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the National Agricultural Development Fund’s (NADF) Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (FISP).

Represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, at the national launch in Abuja yesterday, Shettima described the intervention as a major step towards boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening food security and improving farmers’ livelihoods in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said 11,210 bags of fertiliser would be distributed to 2,930 registered farmers in the FCT, stressing that the programme targets smallholder farmers cultivating less than 0.5 hectares of land, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s food production system.

“The provision of 515,720 bags of urea and NPK fertilisers to 128,930 smallholder farmers underscores this administration’s resolve to uplift our farmers and enhance agricultural productivity,” he said.

The Vice President called for transparent distribution of the fertilisers and urged stakeholders to ensure the inputs reach intended beneficiaries, particularly women, youths and vulnerable farmers.

NADF Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the intervention is being implemented at a critical stage of the farming season to reduce production costs, increase yields and strengthen national food supply.

“Food security is not a side issue. It is a national priority. It is central to economic stability, rural prosperity, job creation and the well-being of the Nigerian household,” Ibrahim said.

He noted that the Farm Input Support Programme (FISP) is a targeted intervention designed to deliver the right inputs to the right farmers at the right time, adding that all fertilisers distributed under the scheme are locally produced, traceable and clearly marked “Not for Sale” to ensure accountability.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture Production and Services, Bello Kaoje, described the initiative as a direct anti-hunger measure that would boost food production, stabilise food prices and support inclusive economic growth.

Kaoje said the programme would be closely monitored to ensure transparency, accountability and measurable impact on farm productivity, food supply and rural livelihoods, as efforts to achieve national food security gather momentum.