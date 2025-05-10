From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated 8 utility vehicles to the FCT Administration as part of it efforts to strengthen health care service delivery in FCT.

WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo said the vehicles, procured through WHO support, are intended to enhance the operational capacity of the FCT Public Health Emergency Response System.

Dr. Mulombo explained that FCT is one of six states selected to pioneer the Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) Flagship Initiative programme in Nigeria.

He said the vehicles will enhance the FCT’s mobility and rapid deployment capacity for emergency teams, ensuring that critical personnel, supplies, and response efforts reach affected communities swiftly and efficiently.

He said: “This event is more than a symbolic gesture, but a practical step forward in realizing the SURGE initiative’s four pillars which are; workforce development, response coordination, operations and logistics, and risk communication and community engagement.”

He said the SURGE flagship project was designed by the WHO Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) to ensure that countries are able to mobilize within 24 hours of a confirmed emergency.

The FCT Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who received the vehicles, appreciated WHO for the intervention, promising to effectively deploy for health and human services.

She said that effective disease surveillance requires collaboration, coordination, and communication among healthcare providers, laboratories, and public health agencies, as such, it is essential to leverage technology, data analytics, and innovative tools to enhance the surveillance capabilities

Fasawe added that disease surveillance is the backbone of public health as It helps in early detection of outbreaks, responds swiftly, and prevents widespread harm.

She explained that by monitoring disease trends, it is easy to identify hotspots, track transmission patterns, and inform evidence-based policies, and as the country continues to face emerging and re-emerging health threats, it’s imperative to prioritize robust surveillance systems to protect the communities.