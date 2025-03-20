By Seyi Babalola

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has spoken out ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda this Friday.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker expressed confidence that the Super Eagles are ready to overcome Rwanda, adding that Nigeria needs to be at the World Cup.

“We know how important this game is to us and also as a country,” Boniface told Nigerian reporters in Kigali.

“We need to be at the World Cup, and I can speak for myself and the other players—we are ready to give our best and hopefully secure a win.”

“You can see it in the training, everyone is ready and really looking forward to the game,” Boniface added.

“We hope and see if we can achieve our aim so hopefully we can get a win.”

Nigeria currently sits in the 5th position in the Group C table in the qualifiers.

They are yet to win a game in their group and are behind the likes of Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic and Lesotho in the standings.