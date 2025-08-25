From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some members of the 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) have said they have not been motivated to work for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

They accused President Tinubu of abandoning a majority of the people who worked for him.

A member of the PCC, Mohammed Al-Hassan, who spoke on behalf of the committee, in a statement yesterday, claimed that the current perception of neglect in appointments and patronage towards many campaign council members was unfair.

Al-Hassan appealed to President Tinubu to rectify what he called the “anomaly through appointments and reward packages,” thereby placing the APC in a favourable position to sustain its winning streak in the 2027 polls.

He said, “This team carried your message to every ward, defended your mandate in the most hostile terrains, and built the political momentum that secured your win.

“They are not just loyalists; they are tested political operatives, each with influence that can either strengthen or weaken our 2027 prospects depending on how they are engaged today.

“In politics, the greatest asset ahead of an election is a fully motivated and united base. When key contributors feel valued, they double their efforts; when they feel overlooked, they disengage, and disengagement at this level creates openings for opponents to exploit.

“The current perception of neglect in appointments and patronage towards many campaign council members is not just an internal grievance; it is a strategic vulnerability.

“The Holy Quran (94:5-6) teaches that ‘indeed, with hardship comes ease,’ and the Holy Bible (Psalm 126:5) assures us that ‘those who sow in tears shall reap with joy.’ We believe that these promises of reward after sacrifices should be reflected in our governance and not internal party affairs.

“By deliberately increasing the inclusion and patronage of these members now, you would not merely be rewarding loyalty; you would be fortifying your political machinery for 2027.

“Every one of these individuals brings with them grassroots networks, financial capacity, and proven campaign expertise, resources that money alone cannot buy and that no leader can risk losing.

“Mr President, the APC’s greatest strength has always been its ability to mobilise, unify, and deliver under pressure.

“Re-engaging and empowering these stakeholders ensures the party’s cohesion, neutralises internal dissent, and maximises our reach in every political zone. This is not a favour to the campaign council; it is a calculated investment in the future stability of your administration and the inevitable battle for re-election.

“The day is far spent, and 2027 is closer than it appears. Now is the time to consolidate, strengthen alliances, and secure the loyalty of every proven hand that delivered victory in 2023. Doing so will guarantee that the APC remains the dominant force across Nigeria and that your political legacy endures.”