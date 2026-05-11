We will continue to implement moderately loose monetary policy – China Central Bank

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has said it will continue to focus on the primary task of high-quality development and implement a moderately loose monetary policy.

This was contained in the report of the monetary policy implementation in the first quarter of 2026 of the People’s Bank of China.

The China Central Bank further said it will calibrate the strength, pace and timing of policy measures in response to evolving domestic and global economic and financial conditions, as well as market developments.

According to CGTN, the PBOC said it will continue to implement a moderately loose monetary policy since the beginning of the quarter, strengthened counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical regulation and comprehensively utilized various monetary policy tools such as reverse repos, medium-term lending facilities, and treasury bond trading operations, and kept liquidity abundant.

In the report, the bank also said it has kept the overall social financing cost at a low level.

It cut the interest rates of structural monetary policy tools by 0.25 percentage point, while it also increased the relending quota for agriculture and small businesses and technology sectors.

“The effects of moderately loose monetary policy continue to be felt by the economy,” the the PBOC said.

While saying that the total volume of financing has grown reasonably, the bank stated that by the end of March, the outstanding total social financing increased by 7.9 percent year on year, while broad money supply (M2) rose by 8.5 percent yearly.

Social financing conditions were relatively accommodative, according to the China Central Bank, with the overall social financing cost at a historically low level.

“The interest rates for new corporate loans and new personal housing loans issued in March were both around 3.1 percent,” it stated.