WAEC denies plan to deploy security personnel for ongoing school exam

By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday denied sending letters to secondary schools nationwide on plan to deploy security personnel for the ongoing 2026 school candidates exam.

In a statement signed by WAEC acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, described as fake a letter circulating around, which claimed the council is planning to deploy security personnel for the ongoing May/June 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

It reads: “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a fraudulent letter making the rounds in the media space. The fabricated letter, dated May 27, 2026, bears the reference number L/SED/12/DIST/VOL. 4/460 and is addressed to “The proprietor/principal of schools.

“The forged document falsely claims that the council has finalized plans for a “comprehensive deployment” of personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to all WAEC examination centers across Nigeria, effective June 1, 2026.”

She said the letter also featured a forged signature of the Senior Deputy Registrar/Head (Test Administration), Mr. S.D. Kum.

According to her, the management of the council states categorically that the said letter is fake, as it did not emanate from the office of the Senior Deputy Registrar (Test Administration) or any other department within WAEC Nigeria.

The image maker insisted that the council has not issued any such directive regarding the deployment of security personnel to individual examination centers as described in the rogue letter.

“Furthermore, WAEC recognizes that this letter is the handiwork of mischief-makers and fraudsters aiming to create unnecessary panic, disrupt the smooth conduct of the ongoing examination, and mislead school proprietors, principals, parents, and candidates,” she added.

The council advised school authorities, supervisors, invigilators, parents, and the general public to completely disregard the contents of the said letter.

Adesina said the council wished registered candidates for WASSCE for school candidates, 2026 the best in their preparations for the examination.