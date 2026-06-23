Vinicius Junior delighted with new Brazil role

After a superb start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vinicius Junior has revealed he’s ready to play wherever Carlo Ancelotti puts him, as Brazil chase their first world title since 2002.

After a superb start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vinicius Junior has revealed he’s ready to play wherever Carlo Ancelotti puts him, as Brazil chase their first world title since 2002.

The Samba Boys have hit the ground running in North America with former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti at the helm for his debut international tournament.

Vini Jr scored Brazil’s equaliser in their Group C opener against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and the Los Blancos attacker followed that up with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Haiti as Brazil now sit top of the group with four points.

Ancelotti opted for a tweak to his forward line against Haiti, as Matheus Cunha replaced Igor Thiago, with the Manchester United man deployed on the right of Brazil’s attack.

That forced Ancelotti to move Vini Jr centrally, a role he’s not used to at club or international level, but the former Flamengo man stated he’s ready to make the switch and trust the judgement of his old ally Ancelotti.

“Against Haitii, I played in a different position. The manager asked me to play centrally, between the two defenders. I don’t play there much, but whenever he asks me, I’ll play there.

“I know I will keep on scoring goals and I need to listen to him more.”

Back-to-back 90 minutes for Vini Jr means Ancelotti will monitor him closely ahead of Brazil’s final group game against Scotland on June 24th in Miami – but he’s unlikely to be rested from the start against the Tartan Army.