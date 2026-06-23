Ghanaian witch doctor puts curse on Kane

Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam has vowed to put a curse on England captain Harry Kane for Tuesday’s World Cup clash.

England hope to book their spot in the knockouts of the World Cup against Ghana on Tuesday.

However, Bonsam hopes to stop the Three Lions in their tracks by imprecating Kane, who scored twice in England’s sensational opening win against Croatia.

Nana, who claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee injury at the 2014 World Cup, told the Daily Star: ‘I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions.

‘I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana.’

Bonsam claims his powers come from the Kofi Oo Kofi shrine and labels himself ‘Africa’s only Authentic Man’.

Speaking in 2014 when Ronaldo missed Portugal’s clash with Ghana, Nana said: ‘I know what Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury is about, I’m working on him. I am very serious about it.

‘I said it four months ago that I will work on Cristiano Ronaldo seriously and rule him out of the World Cup or at least prevent him from playing against Ghana and the best thing I can do is to keep him out though injury.

‘This injury can never be cured by any medic, they can never see what is causing the injury because it is spiritual. Today, it is his knee, tomorrow it is his thigh, next day it is something else.’

Kane, who is one goal away from breaking Gary Lineker’s England World Cup goal-scoring record, will be hoping to avoid a similar fate.

The game against Ghana is another opportunity for Thomas Tuchel’s team to show their prowess in the group stage after impressing against Croatia. Critics across the world acclaimed the Three Lions as tournament contenders after an outstanding second half in Dallas.

Full back Djed Spence credits that to Tuchel’s high standards.

‘He’s a great manager. He wants the best from his players,’ Spence told talkSPORT.

‘He demands high standards and for this tournament, we need to be ready, we need to be on it.

‘Every session needs to be of the highest quality. That’s what he demands. It’s good.’

Videos of Spence being called out by Tuchel have gone viral this week. ‘I wouldn’t be the only one he says it to. It’s part of the game,’ Spence added.

‘I think he’s a great manager, he’s a great guy. Very detailed in what he wants to do. I’ve got great respect for him.

‘It’s like what he always says, we’re building a family, we’ve built a brotherhood within the team, everyone has one dream, one brain.

‘I think everyone is on the same path. We can do special things. I think he’s built that environment with this squad.’