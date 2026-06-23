Iraq boss jokes about plan to stop Mbappe

France face Iraq in their second Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Kylian Mbappe aiming to retain his Golden Boot from 2022.

Mbappe netted eight goals in Qatar to claim the award and two goals in France’s opening 3-1 win over Senegal brings him onto 14 World Cup goals in his career.

As the record continue to tumble, Mbappe is chasing history this summer, after overking Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time top scorer with 58 goals for Les Bleus.

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose remains the World Cup’s leading scorer, with 16, but Mbappe is closing in after another red-hot season at Real Madrid.

Four shots on target – two of which ended up in the back of Senegal’s net – shows just how potent Mbappe is right now and Iraq boss Graham Arnold admitted stopping him might be impossible.

“I’ve asked if we could play with three goalkeepers, but they said no,” he joked to reporters ahead of their clash in Philadelphia.

If France can secure a win at Lincoln Financial Field they will seal a spot in the Round of 32 knockouts with one group game left to play as they take on Norway on June 27 in Foxborough.