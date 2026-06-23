Egypt World Cup squad banned

The Egyptian World Cup team has reportedly been refused permission to fly directly from Vancouver to Seattle to prepare for their next match.

Mohamed Salah and his teammates claimed their first-ever World Cup victory on Sunday night with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Vancouver.

The Egyptians wanted to fly directly to Seattle to minimize travel time for their stars ahead of their final group game against Iran on Friday.

They reportedly submitted a request to stay in Seattle this week but it was rejected by local security officials. Instead, the African team will return to their primary training base in Spokane, Washington, 280 miles east of Seattle.

In a statement released by the Egypt FA, manager Hossam Hossan said: ‘The security authorities refused the team’s request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team’s delegation will return to the city of Spokane.

‘The team had wanted to travel directly to Seattle to preserve the players from travel fatigue due to the numerous trips in preparation for the Iran match on June 26, but following the security stance, the Egypt national team delegation will return to Spokane.’

Salah scored as Egypt stormed back from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first-ever World Cup win.

After an end-to-end start by both teams, New Zealand opened the scoring in the 14th minute when an unmarked Finn Surman headed a corner home.

Egypt finally levelled in the 58th minute as Mostafa Ziko capitalised on a superbly weighted cross.

Some neat passing in New Zealand’s box led to Egypt gaining the lead eight minutes later, with Salah playing a one-two with Ziko before firing a low, driven shot past keeper Max Crocombe.

A third goal all-but sealed the result in the 81st minute, substitute Trezeguet beating a tired-looking New Zealand defence to a corner and heading it into the back of the net.

The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G, with a clash with Iran awaiting on Friday night.

Following the match Salah said: ‘It’s incredible. I don’t know how to express it in words.

‘It’s a great achievement for all the players, for the staff, so hopefully we can carry on like this in the group, and we can write history and qualify – and in years to come it will be remembered as one the best achievements in the history (of Egyptian football).

‘We have to enjoy today, enjoy tomorrow, then focus on the next game.’