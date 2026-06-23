Germany’s Schlotterbeck out for rest of World Cup

Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with an ankle injury.

The Germany defender was forced off at half-time in their win over Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Schlotterbeck was replaced by Antonio Rudiger in defence for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Rudiger is now set to continue at centre-back, starting with Germany’s final group stage fixture against Ecuador on Thursday.

According to Sky Germany, Schlotterbeck has been ruled out for several weeks.

It follows MRI scans on his injury following the 2-1 win over Ivory Coast.

Nagelsmann is unable to call up a replacement for Schlotterbeck despite his injury.

Germany previously added midfielder Assan Ouedraogo to their squad prior to the tournament to replace the injured Lennart Karl.

Teams were permitted to make one injury replacement up to 24 hours before their opening match.

Despite the injury blow, Germany are already assured of their place in the knockout stages.

Their wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast have secured top spot in group E with a match to spare.

The four-time winners are set to face Ecuador in New Jersey on Thursday, with kick-off at 9pm.

Germany will then take on one of the eight best third-placed sides in the last 32.

Their tie is scheduled to be played in Massachusetts on Monday, June 29.

As it stands ahead of Monday’s action, they are currently set to face Scotland in that fixture.

Steve Clarke’s side are third in group C following their defeat to Morocco on Friday.

Scotland will conclude their group stage campaign against Brazil on Wednesday.