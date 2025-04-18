The Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has described the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as a symbol of Nigeria’s unity.

He also commended the governor for “working assiduously hard to redefine the concept of good governance.”

Shettima spoke at the State House, Abuja, where, in a rare appreciation of Uzodimma’s role in forging national unity and cohesion, told the governor that he has a brighter future.

The vice president, who was concluding his address at the unveiling/launch of the Labour Employment Enhancement programme (LEEP), was emphasising the need for Nigerians to be united to face the future together.

Suddenly, he looked up and declared, “There is one gentleman here, Hope Uzodimma. He is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity.” His comment attracted a standing ovation from the audience.

Shettima had earlier explained that the programme was a transformative initiative by the Bola Tinubu’s administration to empower Nigerians with 2.5 million jobs to drive the country’s economic growth with digital skills, vocational training, entrepreneurship support and even international work opportunities.

He noted that since traditional employment was giving way to digital technology, Nigeria must, accordingly, move with the global trend. But, he assured that the government would only use technology to enhance the productivity of workers and not to replace them.

The vice president enjoined both the private sector and the organised labour to support the Federal Government’s initiative in digital technology training for potential employees.

He commended the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, and her staff for their efforts in kick-starting the LEEP programme.