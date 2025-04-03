From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has sworn in Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State. He also appointed two new commissioners: Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha and Dr. (Mrs.) Chioma Egu.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday evening, 2 April 2025, at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri. Officials from all three government branches and key Imo State stakeholders attended.

Justice Nzeukwu replaces Justice Theresa Chikeka. The National Judicial Council (NJC) removed Chikeka due to age falsification charges.

After the oath, Governor Uzodimma spoke. He stressed his goal to build a reliable judiciary in Imo State. He recalled Chikeka’s removal by the NJC and warned against repeats. He said, “dishonourable incident where a Chief Judge is suddenly removed from office for such an ugly indictment of age falsification.”

Uzodimma explained that the event led to a record check with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). This ensures judges appointed by the state have clean records. He added, “The appointment of Justice Nzeukwu in acting capacity followed a painstaking review and findings of Judicial Service Commission and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He urged the JSC to quickly find a permanent Chief Judge. Plus, he told judicial officers to treat their roles as sacred. “You must do only those things that would be acceptable to both God and man. Always discharge your duties with the fear of God and bring justice and equity to the people of Imo State,” he advised.

To Justice Nzeukwu, Uzodimma said to restore dignity to the judiciary. He prayed for God’s guidance in his new role.

Next, he spoke to the new commissioners. He reminded them to add value to the system. “Rejigging of the system helps in ensuring that the people are served better,” he noted. He encouraged teamwork to serve Imo citizens well.

Justice Nzeukwu replied, thanking the Governor and JSC. He promised not to fail them. He said, “We want to send out a message loud and clear that it cannot be business as usual. The time has come to restore the confidence of the populace in the judiciary by truly ensuring that the judiciary indeed becomes the last hope of the common man.”

He admitted corruption has hurt the judiciary. But he vowed to end that era in Imo State. He added, “resist the temptation of being controlled by people, money or past experiences,” asking staff to be patient.

Prof. Ikegwuoha spoke for the new commissioners. He thanked Uzodimma for “the distinct privilege” of joining the Executive Council. He pledged to work hard for their appointed purpose.