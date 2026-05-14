US outlines strict visa rules for 2026 World Cup fans

The United States has issued detailed travel and visa requirements for fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The tournament, expanded to 48 national teams, will be staged across major cities in North America, including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City and Monterrey. Organisers say it will be the biggest World Cup in history, drawing millions of international visitors.

The US government, however, stressed that all foreign fans must comply with existing immigration and security rules before entering the country for matches.

“All visitors traveling to the United States are required to be in possession of passports that are valid for six months beyond the period of their intended stay in the United States, unless they are a citizen of an exempt country,” the Department of State said.

Canadian and Bermudan passport holders will not require additional authorisation, while citizens of 42 Visa Waiver Programme countries can apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

“Fans from all other countries are required to have a valid U.S. visitor visa (B1/B2) to travel to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” the guidelines added.

The statement also introduced the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS), designed to help ticket holders secure earlier visa interviews ahead of the tournament.

“Scheduling an interview appointment via FIFA PASS does not guarantee the visa will be issued,” the Department of State warned, adding that all applicants must still pass full screening requirements.

With the World Cup expected to attract global attention, authorities say visa compliance will be central to managing entry into host countries.