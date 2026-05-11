UPDATED: Tinubu lands in Nairobi for key Africa-France summit

• Discussions to tackle climate, digital shifts, funding overhauls

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, in the early hours of Monday, touched down in Nairobi, Kenya, gearing up for the two-day Africa-France Summit in the East African nation.

This Nairobi stop forms part of Tinubu’s three-country tour, which kicked off on Sunday, 3 May, from Abuja, covering France, Kenya and Rwanda.

His flight arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at about 12:15 a.m. local time, where he was received by senior Nigerian and Kenyan officials.

Welcoming the President were Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele; Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaye; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; and Nigerian Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke.

Tinubu is attending the summit, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto. Titled “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth”, the event will address critical continental challenges such as energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, climate action and global financing reforms.

After the summit, Tinubu will head to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum on 14-15 May. Themed “Scale or Fail”, the gathering will draw more than 2,000 private sector leaders, investors and policymakers to explore economic acceleration through regional integration and cross-border deals.

The president also plans bilateral meetings with top global and African business figures during the tour, which will conclude with his return from Rwanda.