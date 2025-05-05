From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom, through VFS Global, has reopened visa application centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt, expanding access for Nigerian travellers.

Onyinye Madu of the British High Commission Communications Office, Abuja, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Sun, saying that applicants can book appointments at visa.vfsglobal.com to submit applications and biometrics at Omedel Luxury Hotel in Enugu or Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt.

The centres complement existing facilities in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island, operational since November 2024. The Commission noted, “The UK remains a popular destination for travellers across Africa, with Nigeria in the top four nationalities… accounting for six percent of the global total.”

UK Minister of State Lord David Hanson said, “In 2024 we received more than 230,000 visa applications from Nigerian nationals… these new premium application centres will provide greater convenience.” VFS Global’s Alok Singhal added, “We are pleased to open the recently opened Premium Application Centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt, Nigeria which helps us cater to a larger number of travellers to the UK.”

Services include document upload assistance, status notifications, and courier return. The “Keep My Passport While Applying” option allows applicants to retain passports post-biometrics until a decision is made.

VFS Global, a UK Visas and Immigration partner since 2003, now operates UK visa services in 142 countries, processing over 230,000 Nigerian applications in 2024.