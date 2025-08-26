From Isaac Job, Uyo

U.S Consulate has concluded training of 30 young entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom state and inaugurated new executive under their master class training scheme.

Tagged “Skill Up Akwa Ibom ” Initiative for Young Entrepreneurs, the programme is aimed at empowering the youths for development championed by United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria ( USGEAN) initiative.

Addressing participants at the two day workshop held at Uyo Window on America, the Public Affairs Officer of the United States Consulates in Lagos Ms Julie McKay reinforced United States mission’s steadfast and commitment to nurture leadership and economic growth in Nigeria through educational and cultural exchanges .

McKay said the objective will be achieved by building capacities and entrepreneurship among Nigeria youths .

She therefore inaugurated new Executives to champion affairs in the state .

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed State Coordinator, Mr. Aniekeme Finbarr, outlined what he described as the chapter’s guiding “Pay It Forward” principle adding such blueprint will be strictly adhered .

Finbarr ,a former Special Assistant to governor Umo Eno explained that the “Skill Up Akwa Ibom” initiative is the physical manifestation of a philosophy designed to reinvest the knowledge and global networks gained from U.S. exchange programs back into the youth of the state .

“This masterclass was crafted to equip our young leaders with the practical skills, innovative mindset, and resilience required to succeed in a competitive global environment,” Finbarr explained.

He emphasized the alumni’s organized readiness to partner with government agencies, private institutions, and development partners to drive sustainable progress in their core focus areas such as Education, Entrepreneurship, and Civic Leadership.

He appreciated the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos for its ongoing support, which he noted was fundamental to its mission.

Finbarr explained that the workshop was a collaboration between the new alumni chapter and the U.S. Consulate for training of 30 selected young entrepreneurs on strategic leadership, foundational business principles, and modern digital marketing strategies among others .

The newly inaugurated executive team includes: Mr. Aniekeme Finbarr – State Coordinator, Mr. Akan James – State Secretary, Barr. Uyi Effiom – State Project Manager, Dr. Mbomabasi Udofia – Public Relations Officer, Mr. Inem Etuk – Financial Secretary respectively.