Two Nigerians detained in Libya over social media post

By Lawrence Agbo

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in the coastal town of Qarabouli, near Tripoli, by Libyan security authorities over allegations of sharing content on social media that authorities say promoted violence and criminal activity.

According to a report by The Libya Observer, the suspects were detained after security agencies accused them of circulating videos and other online materials deemed to be of an inciting nature.

Libyan authorities said the content violated the country’s laws and posed a risk to public security and social stability. The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to monitor and curb the spread of online materials considered capable of encouraging violence or threatening national security.

Officials confirmed that formal charges have been filed against the two Nigerians and that all preliminary legal procedures have been completed. The suspects have subsequently been referred to the Public Prosecution Office, where further investigations and possible prosecution will be carried out under Libyan law.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of these individuals.

The development comes amid increasing scrutiny of social media activities in Libya, where security agencies have stepped up surveillance of digital platforms in recent years, citing concerns over content that could fuel unrest or undermine public order.