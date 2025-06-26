By Seyi Babalola

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, may not be joining Juventus this new season.

According to Turkish football analyst Levent Ümit Erol, the transfer will not take place this summer, since the Old Lady is close to signing Jonathan David.

David was being pursued by major Turkish teams Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, but Erol reported the midfielder has turned down both offers in favour of a transfer to Serie A.

“Jonathan David, whose contract with Lille has ended, has rejected offers from Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. He is about to sign with Juventus,” Erol said, as quoted by habersarikirmizi.

“If Juventus signs Jonathan David, the possibility of Osimhen going to Juventus will be eliminated from there.”

Osimhen has already made his name in Italy with Napoli, a club he is still contracted to.

The Nigeria international was the best player in the Turkish league last season where he spent a loan spell at Galatasaray.

Osimhen scored 37 goals for the Turkish giants across all competitions, helping them win both the league title and the domestic cup.

He is yet to make a decision on his next move as Galatasaray keep pressing to sign him.