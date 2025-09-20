From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army under the Special Operation Lafiya Nakowa have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations Lt Umar Mohammed disclosed in a statement issued in Jalingo on Saturday evening.

Karim Lamido has been in the news lately due to serious security challenges ranging from herdsmen attacks, communal clashes, kidnapping and others.

The statement reads in part that “the ongoing clearance operations across Taraba State under the codename OPERATION LAFIYA NAKOWA have continued to yield significant successes, as troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of criminal elements in Garau axis of Rafin Taba community, troops conducted a raid on the hideout of suspected kidnappers on 19 September 2025. The swift and precise operation led to the arrest of Ibrahim Umaru and Adamu Malam Musa, both notorious for their involvement in a series of kidnapping incidents within and beyond the state.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to participating in several abductions where large sums of money were collected as ransom from victims’ families. They further revealed that some abductees were often moved across Taraba State boundaries into Plateau State, particularly around the notorious Madam Forest, to evade security surveillance.

“While commending the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and dedication, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa noted that the successful operation is yet another testament to the resolve and commitment of troops of 6 Brigade to rid Taraba State and its environs of criminal elements threatening peace, safety, and socio-economic activities. He assured the people of Taraba State that the Brigade will continue to intensify operations in synergy with other security agencies until all criminal networks are dismantled and peace fully restored.

“The Nigerian Army therefore calls on members of the public to continue to support ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies, while also warning criminal elements to desist from their nefarious activities or face decisive action.”