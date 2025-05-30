By Seyi Babalola

Napoli are seeking Rasmus Hojlund plus £ 33.6 million from Manchester United for Victor Osimhen’s signature this summer transfer season.

Man United are looking to add a new striker to manager Ruben Amorim’s side this summer, after failing to win a title in the 2024/25 season.

The Red Devils are in the running to recruit Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Delap is available this summer due to the £30 million relegation release clause in his Ipswich Town contract.

But, it’s now clear that the 22-year-old’s preference is to join Premier League west London club Chelsea this summer.

Man United are exploring alternative options and according to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, the Old Trafford club have stepped up negotiations to sign Osimhen.

The report added that Man United’s director of football Matt Hargreaves travelled to Italy last week for talks with Napoli owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, and the club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna in a bid to land Osimhen.

Osimhen, 26, has a £63million release clause in his contract with Napoli which is only valid for teams outside of Italy.

His loan deal with Galatasaray will expire in June and the Nigerian attacker is yet to decide his next move.