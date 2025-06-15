By Seyi Babalola

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is in contact with up to eight teams about a possible summer transfer.

These clubs include Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Manchester United, Juventus, and Galatasaray.

Osimhen is now on holiday in Nigeria and will take his time deciding on his future club.

This was revealed by Goal’s transfer insider, Valentin Furlan.

Furlan wrote on X on Saturday: “Eight teams have contacted Victor Osimhen, per me and

@RudyGaletti, in the last few days: “Galatasaray, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.

“Osimhen in no rush to decide his future.”