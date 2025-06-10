By John Ogunsemore

Super Eagles player Victor Osimhen is one of the hottest strikers in Europe.

The goal machine scored 37 times in 41 appearances to help Galatasaray clinch the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup in the 2024-2025 season.

Osimhen, 26, has been linked with numerous clubs, and recently rejected a €75m offer to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, but has not yet committed to a permanent move.

Many football enthusiasts have expressed concern over Osimhen’s apparent delay in securing a move to a top European club despite his prodigious ability in front of goal.

Daily Sun briefly examines possible financial, personal, physical, and strategic reasons behind his situation.

High salary demands

Osimhen’s current salary at Napoli is reported to be around €12 million net per year, a significant figure that few clubs are willing or able to match.

Transfer experts like David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have noted that his financial expectations are a major obstacle for Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, who have cooled their interest due to the cost.

Character and suitability

Some clubs may have reservations about Osimhen’s personality and suitability for their squad.

Reports suggest that Premier League teams have concerns about his character, with incidents like his public criticism of former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George on social media potentially deterring suitors.

This perception could make clubs hesitant to commit to a long-term deal.

Injury and fitness history

Osimhen’s injury record, particularly from his time at Napoli and during international duty, raises questions about his ability to stay fit for an entire season in a physically demanding league like the Premier League.

Some fans and analysts on X have pointed out that his history of injuries, including playing through an injury at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), may make clubs wary of the risk.

High transfer fee and release clause

Napoli have set a release clause of £63 million for non-Italian clubs, and their initial valuation was even higher, around €75 million.

Combined with his wages, this substantial financial outlay may be prohibitive for many clubs, especially those not competing in the UEFA Champions League or lacking significant backing, limiting his options.

Preference for specific destinations

Osimhen has expressed a long-standing dream to play in the Premier League, with Chelsea often cited as a boyhood favourite.

However, clubs like Chelsea have shifted focus to other targets like Liam Delap, and others, like PSG, have not met Napoli’s valuation.

Osimhen could be holding out for a preferred club or a return to Europe’s top leagues, potentially delaying a decision until the right opportunity arises.

Reports that he rejected a mouth-watering offer from Al Hilal lend credence to this speculation.