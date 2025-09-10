By John Ogunsemore

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said President Bola Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is a bold and strategic measure aimed at opening up the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s shea industry and positioning the country as a global leader in the shea economy.

The minister said this as the Special Guest of Honour at the 20th Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Northern Zonal Accountants’ Conference in Minna, Niger State.

Idris hails from Niger State, which is the epicenter of Shea production in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, the minister said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is not a mere policy experiment but a bold and forward-looking measure aimed at unlocking the full potential of our rural economy.

“By insisting that more of our shea be processed locally, the President is ensuring that Nigeria, which accounts for over 50% of the world’s shea production, does not remain a supplier of raw materials but becomes a global leader in high-value shea products.”

He noted that Niger State, the hub of shea production in Nigeria, stands to benefit tremendously from this transformative initiative.

“This decisive step will stimulate local investment, drive technology transfer, and accelerate the development of processing capacity. It will also bring about the creation of quality jobs for our youth and women in rural communities, boost foreign exchange earnings, and deepen Nigeria’s participation in the global value chains,” Idris said.

He also commended the National Shea Products Association of Nigeria (NASPAN) for embracing the president’s vision, adding that “the Federal Government is providing the enabling environment to make it a reality.”

The minister stressed that the policy on shea is a critical plank of the president’s broader economic renewal drive, rooted in accountability, national re-orientation, and inclusivity.