From Sola Ojo

As the 2027 general elections approach, the Matawalle Project for Tinubu’s Second Term Mandate (North-West Zone) has dismissed the opposition coalition as a futile effort.

Speaking in Kaduna during the inauguration of the group’s zonal and state executives, the group described the alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others as a waste of time and resources.

In an interview with newsmen at the popular Arewa House, Kaduna on Saturday, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Auwal Mohammed, said their goal is to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

Auwal cited Tinubu’s people-focused policies under the “Renewed Hope Agenda” as driving the country’s economy in the right direction.

Also, the Zonal Coordinator of the group, Hon. Babangida Haruna Damba, said Tinubu’s reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal, forex unification, and rural infrastructure projects, are stabilising the economy and improving lives.

“As newly inaugurated executives, your mission is to mobilise, educate, and sustain the movement for the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027,” Damba explained.

Zonal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Hashim emphasised that the project was more than a campaign body, describing it as a strategic movement rooted in the political influence of Matawalle and Senator Abdulazeez Yari, whom he called pillars of the North-West.

“The project draws strength from the loyal structures and enduring influence of two great sons of the Northwest; Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Senator Abdulazeez Yari,” Hashim said.