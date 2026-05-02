From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Abuja today, for a three-nation tour to France, Kenya, and Rwanda, where he will champion Nigeria’s economic reforms at major summits on innovation, growth, and investment.

The trip kicks off in France, followed by Nairobi, Kenya, for the Africa-France Summit from May 11 to 12.

Co-chaired by French President, Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto, the summit spotlights energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, global financing reforms, and climate action under the theme “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth.”

President Tinubu’s attendance, the State House press release by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, states, “will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.”

The gathering offers African and French leaders a platform to tackle economic transformation, climate resilience, infrastructure, youth empowerment, technology, and peace building.

From Kenya, Tinubu will head to Kigali, Rwanda, for the annual Africa CEO Forum on May 14-15—the largest assembly of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers. Themed, “Scale or Fail” and partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), it draws over 2,000 executives to strategise on economic transformation via scale, regional integration, and cross-border investment.

At both summits, Tinubu will deliver key statements “highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth.” He will also engage in high-level meetings with global and African business leaders.

Accompanied by select ministers and senior aides, the President returns to Nigeria after the Rwanda event.