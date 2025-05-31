From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre in response to the catastrophic flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which has claimed over 100 lives and left many families homeless.

The President’s directive came early Saturday after receiving distressing reports about the magnitude of the disaster. Local sources confirm that at least 75 bodies have been buried, while more than 100 people remain missing amid ongoing search-and-rescue efforts.

In a statement shared on his official X account, @officialABAT, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and assured a prompt federal intervention. “Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs,” he said.

He confirmed that relief supplies and temporary shelters are being dispatched to the affected areas without delay. Federal agencies, including NEMA, have been mobilized alongside the Niger State Government to intensify rescue operations and deliver critical aid.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of,” Tinubu stressed.

He further instructed security forces to assist emergency teams, underscoring the federal government’s commitment to saving lives and restoring dignity. “I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery,” he added.

Offering condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Niger State, Tinubu said the nation shares their grief and pledged unwavering support. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity,” he said.

The President called on Nigerians to keep the victims and their families in their prayers, stressing that such tragedies require collective empathy and action.