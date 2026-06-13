Tinubu mourns Abubakar, insists FG will never yield to terrorists’ demands

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu vowed on Saturday that the Federal Government will never give in to terrorists’ demands after retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar died while in the custody of gunmen in Katsina State.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed “shock” at General Abubakar’s death and extended condolences to the officer’s family, the Katsina State Government and the Armed Forces.

The statement also confirmed that the general’s wife remains in the custody of the captors.

“While the terrorists have done their worse, the President wants them to know that the government will never bow to their demand to release their members held by our security agencies,” the statement said.

“Bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror should now surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. And no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.”

Tinubu described Abubakar’s death as a defining moment in the nation’s campaign against terrorism and insisted the government will not negotiate with armed gangs.

“We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation,” he said, adding that terrorists “should never be spared”.