From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the public presentation of three books honouring former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to allocate a “very huge piece of land” along the Airport Road in Abuja for the development of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre.

The directive was delivered in the president’s message at the State House during Abdulsalami’s 84th birthday celebration and was accompanied by a promise that the federal government will fund the construction of the centre.

The president described General Abdulsalami as a leader who occupies “a unique place in the history of our nation”.

“At a moment of profound uncertainty when Nigeria stood at a crossroad, Providence entrusted him with the responsibility of leadership. He understood both the weight of that responsibility and the demands of the moment. He pledged to return the country to democratic rule, and he fulfilled that pledge faithfully and honourably.

“In doing so, he rendered one of the greatest services any leader can render a nation. He placed country above self and principle above power,” Tinubu said.

The president’s message highlighted the longevity of Nigeria’s democratic era under Abdulsalami’s transition.

“The people transition he supervised in 1999 gave birth to the Fourth Republic, the longest uninterrupted democratic period in Nigeria’s history. Millions of Nigerians, including those of us privileged to serve in public office today, including the Speaker and, of course, the President of the Senate, today are beneficiaries of the stability and democratic foundation that his stewardship held secure.

“I speak not only as President but also as one whose own political journey was shaped by that historic transition. Like many pro-democracy activists of that era, I returned to participate in the democratic process because I was convinced of General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s sincerity and determination to restore constitutional rule.

“He kept his word, and as a result, he saved the leadership of state, preserved national cohesion, and guided our country steadily towards democracy. For that service, generations of Nigerians will remain grateful,” he said.

President Tinubu emphasised that Abdulsalami’s service continued after leaving office.

“Yet his contribution did not end with his departure from office. Over the years, he has continued to serve as a respected elder statesman, promoting peace, national unity, democratic stability, and responsible political engagement through the National Peace Committee and numerous interventions across Africa.

“He has remained a tireless advocate for dialog, reconciliation, and democratic values,” the President’s message added.

Speaking personally about his relationship with Abdulsalami, Tinubu said: “On a personal note, I benefited immensely from his wisdom and counsel. His advice is always thoughtful, mature, patriotic, and offered with the discretion that befits a statesman. I deeply value his guidance and friendship.”

In his closing reflection, President Tinubu offered a broader lesson on leadership.

“As we celebrate your remarkable life and legacy, we are reminded that nations are built not merely by those who hold power but by those who exercise it with restraint, integrity, and a sense of duty to future generations. Those qualities have defined your public life.”

He commended the authors of the three books for preserving an important chapter of national history.

He also praised the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre as a “worthy initiative that aligns with the values General Abdulsalami Abubakar has championed throughout his life”.

“In recognition of its importance, I hereby direct the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to allocate a very huge piece of land within the Federal Capital Territory along the Airport Road for the development of the centre and the advancement of its mission,” the President said.

“Your Excellency, the building plan for the structure has been won, and I have promised that the federal government will fund the construction of the centre,” he added.

“To the organisers of this event, I thank you for bringing together this distinguished gathering in honour of an exceptional Nigerian, an exemplary African and a statesman of real character, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“We celebrate you today. We honour your service, and we cherish your example. And we pray that Almighty God grants you continued good health, peace, and many more years of fulfilment and service to God and humanity.”