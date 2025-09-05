From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu left Abuja, yesterday, for Europe on a 10-day working vacation.

The visit, which will see the president spend time in France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria, is part of his 2025 annual leave.

This was announced in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. It is not the first time President Tinubu would take an annual leave since assuming office in May 2023. In October 2024, he went on a two-week annual working vacation to the United Kingdom, marking his first official leave since becoming president. Unlike his predecessors, he has not formally handed over power to the Vice President while on leave.

Titled, “President Tinubu departs Abuja to begin 2025 annual leave,” the statement noted that, “President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave. The vacation will last 10 working days.

“President Tinubu will spend the periods in France and in the UK, and then return to the country.”