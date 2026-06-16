Kano to spend N1.5bn for wedding of 1,500 Muslim couples

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government is set to spend N1.5 billion to sponsor the mass wedding of 1,500 couples.

Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, at a press briefing, explained that the mass wedding was in fulfillment of the campaign promise of the governor to support marriages and strengthen family values in the state.

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Daurawa stated that all the prospective couples were undergoing various mandatory medical screening, saying the screening include HIV, hepatitis, genotype compatibility and pregnancy test to ensure healthy unions. He addd that each couple would receive a support package valued at N1 million which covers essential household items such as beds, mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, cupboards and foodstuffs.

He added that each bride would get N100,000 as capital to start up a small-scale business while each groom would receive N100,000 to assist him with marriage dowry payments.

According to Daurawa, all arrangements for the ceremony are complete adding that the board now awaits Governor Yusuf’s announcement of the official wedding date.