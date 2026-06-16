From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Methodist Archbishop, Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has urged the Federal Government to ensure urgent release of the abducted Oyo schoolchildren.

He made the call in Umuahia, Abia State, during the final quiz competition his Foundation, Vision Africa, organised for secondary schools in Abia.

The cleric said it does not give any parent or any well-meaning Nigerian joy that over 300 pupils who were supposed to be at their homes or classroom studying, were kept in captivity in the forest, under dehumanising conditions.

Recalling the days of Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika as Chief of Army Staff, he said the abduction would not have taken place if men like Ihejirika were still at the helm of affairs in the nation’s security apparatchik.

Onuoha, who is also the President of Vision Africa, said his foundation organised the quiz competition in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as a way of enhancing the intelligence quotient of the students.

Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, commended the Archbishop for collaborating with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in organising the debate, which she said would sharpen the intellectual capabilities of the students.

Mrs. Otti, represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Chidera Emetu, said the government under the watch of her husband was committed to transforming education through better infrastructure and teachers’ welfare.

“Debates like this help in widening the intellectual capabilities of the students and I see a bright future for these students and Abia state,” she said. The former COAS, Lt Gen Ihejirika, represented by a retired director of WAEC, Kester Ekekwe, commended Onuoha for using his Foundation to bring the students together for intellectual discourse.

He called for the sustainability of the competition for the overall interest of the students.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vision Africa Radio, Saraphina Nkenta said over 80 schools entered for the competition.

She disclosed that it was the 15th year of the competition and the 14th edition as it was disrupted in 2020 by COVID-19.

Gradiel International School, Umuahia won the competition.