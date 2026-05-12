Tinubu, Danjuma for Gowon’s autobiography unveiling in Abuja

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, are expected to headline the public presentation of the long-awaited autobiography of former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Abuja.

The event, which will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, is expected to attract top government officials, military veterans, diplomats and other dignitaries from across the country.

President Tinubu is billed as the special guest of honour, while General Danjuma, a former Chief of Army Staff and one-time Minister of Defence, will officially unveil the autobiography.

The 881-page book, published by Havilah Group, offers a personal account of General Gowon’s life, leadership journey and reflections on some of the most defining moments in Nigeria’s history, including the 30-month Nigerian Civil War between 1967 and 1970.

The autobiography also chronicles Gowon’s early years and his unexpected emergence as Nigeria’s leader at a critical point in the country’s history.

Speaking ahead of the launch, General Gowon said the memoir was written to provide clarity on decisions taken during his administration rather than reopen painful memories of the past.

“By choosing to write, I took a conscious decision not to reopen old wounds but to clarify my thinking on policies and plans at a period often narrated by others.

“My story is one of conviction evaluated by circumstances at the crossroads of expectations and reality,” he said.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Havilah Group, Lanre Adesuyi, described the autobiography as an important contribution to Nigeria’s historical documentation and national discourse.

“We consider this project a significant milestone in our journey, one that reflects our commitment to preserving history, promoting thought leadership, and contributing meaningfully to national discourse,” Adesuyi stated.

Born in 1934, General Gowon became Nigeria’s Head of State and Commander-in-Chief on August 1, 1966, remaining in office for nine years.

After leaving office, he obtained a PhD in Political Science from the University of Warwick in 1984 and later devoted his life to peacebuilding, national development and spiritual leadership.

His post-service initiatives include the “Nigeria Prays” movement and advocacy campaigns against diseases such as guinea worm, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria through the Yakubu Gowon Centre. He also serves as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the control of viral hepatitis in Nigeria.