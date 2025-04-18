From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Friday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the “greatest asset” to the North’s security fight and development.

The Minister vehemently rejected assertions by some “disgruntled elements” that Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria.

Matawalle through his Senior Aide (Politics) Hon. Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, accused Tinubu’s detractors of peddling “propaganda and falsehoods” to curry political favor and sympathy.

“Our people in the North are wise enough not to be misled by individuals who have failed to secure their political future,” the minister declared, adding that these critics “once held power but squandered it, and now resort to mischief to stay relevant.”

Highlighting the administration’s security gains, Matawalle pointed to the success of Operation Fansan Yamma and other military initiatives.

“He said over 65 notorious bandit leaders have been neutralized, hundreds of foot soldiers eliminated, and more than 200 camps destroyed since Tinubu took office.

“We must rally behind the President to ensure lasting peace and development in the North,” Matawalle urged, noting that Ramadan and Sallah celebrations proceeded with “significantly fewer reports of bandit attacks and kidnappings” this year.

Matawalle also blamed excluded political elites for spreading misinformation out of frustration over missed appointments. “When given the mandate in the past, they failed our people.

“Now they go around shedding crocodile tears to gain cheap popularity behind those they abandoned,” he said.

On infrastructure, the minister lauded the revival of long-neglected projects including the multi‑billion‑naira Zaria–Gusau–Talata Mafara– Sokoto expressway and the re‑awarded Abuja–Kaduna–Kano highway, among others.

“These are major arteries the North has waited decades to see completed,” he noted.

Matawalle reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to “building a prosperous, united Nigeria,” pledging that the administration would continue to deliver security, cohesion, and growth through the remainder of its first term.