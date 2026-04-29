Tinubu appoints Odumegwu-Ojukwu as foreign minister

29 April 2026 8:47 pm WAT

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Tinubu appoints Odumegwu-Ojukwu as foreign minister

Nominates Enikanolaiye as Minister of State

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, effective immediately, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue his ambitions in the 2027 general elections.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a former Minister of State in the same ministry, brings seasoned diplomatic experience to the top role at a critical time for Nigeria’s international relations.

In a parallel move, President Tinubu has nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye from Kogi State as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, pending Senate confirmation.

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Enikanolaiye, until recently the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, boasts over 30 years in Nigeria’s foreign service.

His illustrious career includes stints as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London and New Delhi.

The appointments, announced via a State House press release signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, are part of President Tinubu’s push to overhaul Nigeria’s foreign policy for enhanced efficiency, strategic global ties and robust economic diplomacy.

Tinubu congratulated the appointees, charging them to prioritise Nigeria’s national interests, regional stability and the welfare of Nigerians worldwide.

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