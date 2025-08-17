288 suspected thugs detained in Kano

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano; Oluseye Ojo, Oyo; Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Noah Ebije, Kaduna: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin; Jude Chinedu, Enugu; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha; Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja; Vera Bassey, Lagos

By-elections were held yesterday in 13 states to fill the vacant seats in the National Assembly as well as state Houses of Assembly.

The elections were trailed by allegations of thuggery, vote-buying and intimidation of voters in many of the states. But the elections were also adjudged to be peaceful in many.

In Enugu State, the election failed to hold.

As at the time of compiling this report last night, feelers from the various states indicated that the major political parties were leading in their respective strongholds.

Anambra

In Anambra State, there were reports of widespread allegation of vote-buying, though opposition parties laid the blame on the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A visit to many polling units in Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Ihiala and Ekwusigo LGAs, revealed APGA, offering voters between N10, 000 and N20000 per vote.

Also, at Osumenyi, the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, similar development was reported.

Ukpor, the home town of the APGA candidate in the bye election, Dr Emma Nwachukwu, was equally not left out of the allegation of vote-buying.

A voter, who identified herself as Madam Comfort Okoye, recounted: “They came here and gave everybody money ranging from N10, 000 to 25000. There is hunger in the land. Some of us rejected their overtures, but others didn’t.

“It is, indeed, very sad to see this happening in a state where a Professor is the Governor. This kind of desperation is electoral fraud.

“I just hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would take judicial notice of the ugly development in Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Ekwusigo and Ihiala LGAs particularly.”

In some instances, there was coded buying of votes and collusion of some INEC ad hoc officials who directed voters on parties to vote for. At polling units 013 Nsugbe, Ihionu Street, Awada, some boys recruited by a popular politician from Obosi nearly descended on the reporter at the polling unit when the reporter wanted to take some photographs at the polling unit.

An agent of ADC in the unit, who identified himself as Chuka, told Sunday Sun that the boys loyal to the politician stormed the polling unit in several motorcycles numbering up to 20 with each rider carrying another person, threatening to deal with anybody in the polling unit who was not working for the ruling party in the state.

The situation created panic in the polling unit as some people left without voting out of fear.

However, an APGA leader in the area popularly known as Cardinal dismissed the ADC agent claims, saying that nobody was threatened only that they were determined to deliver their candidate in the election at all costs.

Apart from vote-buying, there was also low turnout of voters. In Onitsha, most polling units recorded low turnout of voters, while APGA agents dominated, making frantic effort to deliver their candidates. Vote-buying of up to N10, 000 went on in coded ways. In perpetrating the act, prospective voters were cornered by the agents, and after negotiations, they were guided to cast their ballots while the INEC officials looked the other way.

Agents of the ruling party aided by thugs, threatened to harm supporters and agents of the ADC in most polling units visited in Ward 9 Awada axis.

This was due partly to the fact that most polling units had zero presence of security personnel, while some others had one unarmed policeman who was always busy pressing the phone and engaging in social media chat oblivious of how the voting process was going on.

Additionally, some polling centres recorded instances of card reader malfunction. The machine could not capture some eligible voters. An indigene of Onitsha, Olisa Aghadinuno, who said he returned from Lagos for the election, expressed regret that his name could not be found in the register of voters despite the fact that he personally completed the transfer of voters register process before coming down from Lagos.

Meanwhile, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed dismay over alleged reports of assault on the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Felix Odimegwu by an opposition party.

Soludo made the allegation while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia ward in Aguata Local Government Area.

The governor said the information was one of the updates he got from the field, adding that the incident happened at Ezinifite in Nnewi South LGA.

“Just in the last few minutes, I got a terrible report from Nnewi South. The news is not palatable but predictable because when you see you are losing, you begin to unleash violence to disrupt the electoral process.

“My Commissioner was in pains and crying that the APC governorship candidate took truckload of Police and thugs and was going from one polling unit to another beating up people, including the commissioner.

“That is shocking but not unexpected. That is what you do when you are desperate. I understand they are losing even in his ward.

“Let the people vote and let their vote count. That is what we are asking. But we are confident that at the end of the day, the people’s will must prevail,” he said.

The governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the seamless conduct of the by-election in the state.

“I’m glad that so far, the process has been seamless. From reports I have gotten from around the state – Anambra South and Onitsha, it has been relatively peaceful.

Kano

In Kano State, the election was characterized by violence, thuggery and manipulation. About 288 suspects armed with dangerous weapons were arrested in Bagwai/Shanono constituency.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim AdamuBakori, expressed concern over the spate of violence that characterized the election.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Commissioner disclosed that following a clearance operations spearheaded by the Kano State Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), a total of 288 suspected thugs were arrested for various electoral offenses aimed at disrupting the election process.

The police boss disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects included one pump action rifle, four locally made guns, dangerous weapons such as bows and arrows, cutlasses, knives, stones, catapults, clubs, and others.

Bakori added that the suspects were currently in the police custody, adding that investigations were ongoing to identify their sponsors and collaborators.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue being law-abiding and to cooperate fully with security agencies. Citizens are also urged to report any suspicious activities to the police” the statement stated.

Oyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) surged to an early advantage in the by-election conducted yesterday to fill the House of Representatives seat for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

Preliminary results revealed that the party was leading significantly against its rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election yesterday, following the vacancy created by the death of Musliudeen Olaide Akinremi, who served as the APC representative until his demise in July 2024.

The low turnout was reported inspite of a voter base of 217,980 in the constituency, who collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs), and were expected to participate in the democratic process.

The early results from various polling units that trickled in, made it clear that the PDP was enjoying a comfortable margin in both urban and semi-urban areas.

But the result could not be made public until it is officially declared by the electoral umpire.

As the time of filing this report, the official collation of results was still in progress

The INEC is expected to statutorily make a formal announcement of the results, once all counting is concluded.

Though the PDP appeared to be in early lead, the atmosphere on the ground painted a more mixed picture.

Reports indicated varying voter turnouts with some polling stations saw a large turnout, while others struggled, with fewer than 15 voters casting their votes by noon.

The election was generally peaceful, with no major security incidents reported.

Candidates from five political parties—Folajimi Oyekunle (PDP), Adewale Olatunji (APC), Dexter Akin-Alamu (ADC), Olajumoke Olabisi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Hammed Badmus of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), competed for the seat.

Oyekunle, after casting his vote at Ward 4, Unit 12, St. John Primary School, commended the peaceful conduct of voters

“I am confident in the process. It’s all about the people,” he stated.

Edo

In Edo State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ovia federal constituency, Rev. Johnny Akpitanyi, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of invading the polling unit with thugs and vigilantes to intimidate voters.

Speaking with Journalists in Benin City, he lamented that more than 150 thugs and vigilantes infiltrated his polling unit 7 in Oghede, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“How can you see more than 150 vigilantes holding guns in a polling unit? It doesn’t make sense. What is vigilante doing in a polling unit?

“If you feel your party, the APC, has done well for the people, then allow them to go vote so that their vote will count,” he said.

Ogun

Similar trend was observed in Ogun State where there were accusations and counter accusations of intimidation and vote-buying. While the PDP alleged intimidation of voters by the APC using personnel, the latter accused the PDP of vote-buying.

This allegation followed the arrest of the Chairman of the state chapter of the PDP, AbayomiTella, other party officials and two officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being in possession of sum of cash meant for vote-buying.

The arrested politicians and INEC officials who were seen being questioned in a video clip posted on the social media were said to have been nabbed at a hotel in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the Ogun State.

However, the PDP dismissed the arrest as an attempt by the ruling APC to suppress the opposition. A statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, reads in part: “In a particularly shocking move, the PDP Chairman was arrested in his hotel in the early hours of the morning, in what appears to be a calculated attempt to weaken the opposition and pave the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their thugs to manipulate the election.

“This blatant attempt to suppress the opposition and undermine the will of the people of Remo is a dangerous precedent. The people of Sagamu, Remo North, and Ikenne know who they voted for and witnessed first-hand the brigandage and threats to their mandate.

“It is disheartening that the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), who are entrusted with upholding law and order, have shown clear complicity in these dastardly and cowardly acts. Rather than apprehending the real perpetrators of this violence, security operatives have turned their focus on harassing and victimising opposition parties.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun, on his part, hailed the peaceful conduct of the exercise and massive turnout of voters.

Kaduna

In Kaduna State, the sum of N25.9m allegedly meant for voting-buying was said to have been recovered by security agencies.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in the State and other security agencies nabbed a suspected vote buyer ahead of Saturday’s by-elections and recovered N25.9million cash.

However, the State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, stated that the recovered money belonged to the opposition. He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Zaria during an assessment of the general conduct of the by-elections.

He said the APC was not planning to buy any vote, stressing “what we did was to seek for people’s votes and support.”

When asked about the arrest of the suspected vote buyer by the security agencies, the commissioner said the opposition was caught with the cash in a hotel, stressing that the pictures were there for everyone to see.

“Votes are not for sale; votes are meant for people to cast based on their conscience,” the commissioner said.

Maiyaki commended the INEC for early distribution of election materials, simultaneous voters’ accreditation and voting.

This level of preparation by INEC and other key stakeholders for the by-elections was unprecedented,” he said.

Kogi

There is anxiety in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State last night, as residents awaited results of Saturday’s by-election for Okura State Constotiency 11.

Voters on Saturday gone to the polls to elect another representative in the state House of Assembly following the death of the former lawmaker, Paul Enema.

Five political parties contested in the by election while the electorate voted in 138 polling units.

Visits to the polling units where the by-election took place revealed impressive turnout by the electorate. Election processes including checking of voters lists and accreditation began as early as 7 am followed by voting. It was also observed that security operatives who were essentially made up of policemen ensured orderliness at the polling in many polling units visited in Anyigba and the communities that make up Okura State Constituency Ii. A detachment of the Nigerian Army was also seen patrolling streets in the constituencies on Saturday.

Voters told the reporter that the election was generally peaceful.

The 25 – member House of Assembly is currently made up of 23 All Progressives Congress (APC) and two Peoples Democratic party (PDP) members.

Enugu

The Enugu South Urban Constituency by-election yesterday ended in yet another stalemate, the fourth time the exercise has failed to hold, despite the massive turnout of voters at Uwani Secondary School, the main polling centre.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Bright Ngene, had defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Sam Ngene, during the 2023 general election, polling over 5,200 votes against PDP’s 2,000. He was sworn in as a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly before the tribunal nullified his victory.

The PDP candidate petitioned the tribunal, arguing that the election was inconclusive. The appeal tribunal subsequently ordered a rerun in eight polling units. But three earlier attempts at holding the rerun collapsed amid allegations of manipulation, violence, and lack of electoral materials.

Yesterday’s attempt also failed. Tension rose as some women protested at the venue, demanding that Bright Ngene be disqualified following his conviction.

In July 2024, an Enugu South Magistrates’ Court presided over by E. D. Onwu sentenced Ngene to seven years in prison after finding him guilty in a N15 million community development fund case filed in 2017.

About 4:30 p.m., the electoral materials were moved back to the INEC office in Enugu, effectively putting the rerun on hold once again.

Niger

There was a massive turnout in Saturday’s by-election into the vacant seat in the Niger State House of Assembly in Munya Constituency under tight security.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state was forced to relocate polling units in five Electoral Wards in the state Constituency in Munya local government area to safer grounds to due security challenges occasioned by the activities of bandits in the affected areas.

The affected electoral Wards are Kuchi, Beni Dangunu, Kabila and Kazai.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner Alhaji Ahmed Yushau Garki told newsmen that the commission decided to take the step in the interest of voters and electoral officials safety.

Garki said though it was said that peace had returned to the affected areas, “we didn’t want to take chances.”

The election, which started at exactly 8:00am, saw the electorate lined up for accreditation which was immediately followed by the normal voting under a very tight security.

As at 2:00pm when the election was over awaiting the counting of votes, there was no report of any violent or election malpractices in any of the 11 wards in the Munya state Constituency.

The State Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Committee IPAC Alhaji Isah Mohammed Maikujeri expressed satisfaction with the process and the voting in the election.

“From what we have observed so far, I can say that the election was very peaceful and the turnout quite encouraging”.