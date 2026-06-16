Over 1,600 displaced persons receive food aid at Abuja IDP camp

More than 1,600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable households at the Kaura IDP Camp in Abuja have received food assistance as part of a humanitarian outreach aimed at addressing the challenges faced by displaced communities.

The intervention, organised by the Healthy and Safe Motherhood (HASAM), provided essential food items to camp residents, with women, children, elderly persons and other vulnerable groups among the beneficiaries.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the group founder Dr. Olajumoke Adeniyi said the outreach was intended to provide relief to families affected by displacement and economic hardship.

She noted that women and children are often among the groups most affected during humanitarian crises and stressed the importance of sustained support for displaced populations.

According to her, access to basic necessities such as food, healthcare, education and protection remains critical for people living in displacement camps.

Camp officials described the intervention as timely, noting that assistance received by residents is often shared with members of the surrounding host community.

A representative of the camp said support provided to displaced persons frequently benefits neighbouring residents because of the close relationship between both communities.

“We do not eat alone. Whatever support comes to us, we share with the host community because we live together as one family. Acts of kindness such as this strengthen our community and give us hope for a better future,” the representative said.

During the outreach, residents were also encouraged to remain hopeful despite the challenges associated with displacement.

The food distribution comes amid ongoing humanitarian concerns across parts of Nigeria, where thousands of people remain displaced by insecurity, conflict and other emergencies.

Stakeholders have continued to call for increased assistance for internally displaced persons, including improved access to food, healthcare, education and other essential services.