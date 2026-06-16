Stop politicizing insecurity, Oluwo tells politicians

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has appealed to politicians to stop politicizing insecurity in Nigeria.

The monarch who described politicizing of insecurity as political bandits, challenged political actors who genuinely love Nigeria to collaborate with the incumbent government to collectively checkmate insecurity in the country.

In a statement made available through his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, yesterday, Oluwo posited that no government successfully fights security challenges without the support of the citizens, most especially the stakeholders.

He expressed disappointment in the daily condemnation comments made against the government without lending any helping hands.

Oluwo stated that Nigeria insecurity has no political, ethnic and religious colouration and called on political leaders across all political parties to embrace dialogue, suggest and discuss ideas with any ruling party to prevail on bandits and kidnappers.

He urged the legislators to enact a law that will set aside specialised punishment for any culpable.

The monarch enjoined politicians to place the country beyond political interest at all times.

“National security and national cohesion should be prioritised beyond political attachment. The dignity of human lives lost to insecurity in Nigeria should not be subjected to political sentiment by politicians.

“It saddens to read in the media of politicians politicizing insecurity. It’s a clear demonstration of political immaturity, insensitivity, and political banditry. Most of those politicizing insecurity are political bandits.

“Victims of insecurity are not members of any particular political party. Banditry knows neither your ethnic nor political affiliation. I have not seen justification for the politicization of insecurity in Nigeria,” Oluwo said.