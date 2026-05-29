Thousands throng streets to celebrate Arsenal EPL title win in Kenya

Thousands of jubilant Arsenal supporters have have continued to flood the streets of Kenya’s capital Nairobi in celebration of the English club’s Premier League title triumph, turning parts of the city into a sea of red and white.

The fans had gathered on Wednesday to witness the arrival of the Premier League Trophy at the Kenya National Archives, which was organised as part of the Premier League Trophy Tour and Arsenal fan engagement activities in Kenya, Dawan Africa reports.

Fans waving Arsenal flags, blowing horns and singing the club’s “Come On You Gunners” chant marched through Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, and the Archives area as crowds gathered along the central business district.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters dancing atop vehicles and riding motorcycles draped in Arsenal colours as motorists slowed to watch the celebrations.

Similar scenes were also reported in other towns, including Eldoret and Embu, where fan groups organised caravans and street processions.

Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years earlier this week, sparking celebrations among fans across Africa, where the North London club enjoys a huge following.

The club has long been one of the most popular English teams in Kenya and across the continent, linked to its history of African and black players, including former stars such as Nwankwo Kanu, Kolo Toure and Lauren.

The celebrations in Nairobi mirrored scenes seen in London and other cities worldwide after Arsenal’s title triumph under manager Mikel Arteta.

Reports from the United Kingdom indicated hundreds of thousands of supporters are expected to attend the club’s official open-top bus parade in North London this weekend.