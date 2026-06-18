TETFund warns against political interference in VC appointments

…advocates a merit-based selection process

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Sonny Echono, has warned against political interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors in Nigeria’s federal universities, saying the practice undermines academic excellence, institutional stability and good governance.

Echono gave the warning on Thursday while presenting the findings of a research study at a public lecture organised by the Abuja Leadership and Governance Centre at the University of Abuja.

The lecture was titled “Leadership Selection Process and Governance of Federal Universities in Nigeria (1993–2024).”

Presenting the findings, Echono said transparent, inclusive and merit-based leadership selection processes are essential for effective governance and sustainable development in Nigerian universities.

According to him, institutions that prioritise accountability, transparency and stakeholder participation in leadership appointments tend to enjoy stronger governance structures, greater public trust and improved institutional performance.

“The research clearly demonstrates that transparent and inclusive leadership selection processes are critical to effective governance in our federal universities. Institutions that prioritise accountability and stakeholder engagement consistently record better governance outcomes and stronger institutional stability,” he said.

He noted that universities where leadership appointments are conducted openly and fairly are better positioned to achieve their academic objectives, strengthen public confidence and promote a culture of excellence.

Echono further stated that leaders who emerge through credible processes are more likely to implement policies that encourage research, enhance collaboration among scholars and create conducive environments for teaching and learning.

He added that federal universities that involve students, academic staff, alumni and other stakeholders in their leadership selection processes demonstrate a stronger commitment to ethical governance and social responsibility.

“Such participation enhances the legitimacy of leadership appointments and fosters a sense of ownership among members of the university community,” he said.

The TETFund boss, however, identified political interference, nepotism and corruption as major obstacles to effective governance in federal universities, warning that these practices continue to erode the integrity of leadership selection processes.

“Political interference, nepotism and corruption remain among the greatest threats to good governance in our universities. When leadership appointments are influenced by factors other than merit and competence, the entire institution suffers,” he said.

He stressed that universities must be protected from undue external influence if they are to fulfil their mandate of producing quality graduates, conducting impactful research and contributing to national development.

To address the challenges, Echono recommended the establishment of clear and standardised guidelines for leadership selection across federal universities, urging policymakers to develop and enforce transparent procedures governing appointment processes, qualification requirements and stakeholder participation.

He also advocated making such guidelines publicly accessible to ensure that students, academic staff, alumni and members of the public understand the criteria guiding leadership appointments.

Echono further called for the establishment of inclusive search committees comprising representatives of faculty members, students, alumni and industry stakeholders, noting that broader participation would enhance credibility, legitimacy and public confidence in the process.

“University administrations should establish inclusive search committees that reflect the diversity of stakeholders within the institution. This approach will broaden perspectives, improve transparency and strengthen confidence in the outcome of the selection process,” he said.

The TETFund Executive Secretary also urged universities to publicly advertise all leadership vacancies, clearly outlining qualification requirements and application procedures.

He advocated greater openness in decision-making and called for a review of the roles of pro-chancellors and governing council Chairmen who often serve simultaneously as heads of selection committees.

He equally recommended the deployment of technology-driven systems, including centralised online application platforms, electronic voting systems, virtual town hall meetings and digital archiving tools, to improve transparency and accountability in leadership appointments.

On accountability, Echono called for regular independent audits of leadership appointments and governance practices to ensure compliance with established regulations.

He also advocated effective feedback mechanisms through which stakeholders can report grievances and concerns relating to leadership selection processes.

“Accountability must remain at the heart of university governance. Regular audits and credible feedback mechanisms are essential safeguards against abuse, manipulation and violations of established procedures,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that implementing the recommendations would significantly strengthen governance structures in federal universities and improve educational outcomes across the country.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, underscored the importance of academic leadership, institutional reforms and merit-based governance in Nigerian universities.

He described the lecture series as a major initiative aimed at promoting intellectual engagement on leadership and governance issues in higher education.

Fawehinmi also commended Echono’s distinguished public service record, which includes serving as Permanent Secretary in key federal ministries such as Education, Agriculture and Communications.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, expressed concern over what he described as the growing politicisation of vice-chancellor appointment processes in some universities, warning that such practices could undermine the integrity of university governance.

In his remarks, the Director of the Abuja Leadership Centre, Prof. Abdulhamid Ozohu-Suleiman, said the establishment of the Centre was supported by TETFund to promote leadership excellence and good governance in the country.

He noted that the lecture series was designed to encourage intellectual discourse and evidence-based policy discussions while helping to reverse the culture of neglecting scholarly works.

The event also featured a panel discussion where experts examined the challenges associated with leadership selection in universities and explored strategies for strengthening governance and institutional effectiveness across the nation’s higher education system.